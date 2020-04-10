https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-continues-fight-to-enforce-order-postponing-abortions-during-pandemic_3307298.html

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is continuing his fight to enforce an executive order restricting abortions during the CCP virus pandemic after a lower court granted a second temporary restraining order to abortionists challenging the order.

Paxton is again asking the 5th Circuit Court to overturn the lower court’s decision a day after the court granted the temporary restraining order that allows for some abortions to continue in the state.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled that the abortion clinics are allowed to proceed with medication abortions as well as procedural abortions for women who risk meeting the state’s cutoff at 22 weeks of pregnancy.

“To women in these categories, the Executive Order is an absolute ban on abortion,” Yeakel wrote in the opinion. “A ban within a limited period becomes a total ban when that period expires. As a minimum, this is an undue burden on a woman’s right to a pre-viability abortion.”

This the second time Yeakel had sided with abortionists in the case. On March 30, he granted another temporary restraining order to the abortionists to block the part of the executive order that affects abortions.

Paxton then appealed the decision to the 5th Circuit, which ruled 2-1 to lift the lower court’s decision, allowing Texas to enforce its order in full.

Hours after the 5th Circuit decision, the abortion providers went back to Yeakel’s court to request a more narrow temporary restraining order in order to allow medication abortions and procedural abortions in some situations to proceed.

The executive order (pdf), signed on March 22, orders all licensed health care professionals and licensed health care facilities to postpone any unnecessary medical procedures in an attempt to preserve much-needed medical supplies for health care professionals and hospital beds during the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus.

Unnecessary medical procedures are defined as “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician,” the executive order states.

A failure to comply with the order is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine up to $1,000, or both, the order stipulated. The executive order was expected to end on April 21.

“For years, abortion has been touted as a ‘choice’ by the same groups now attempting to claim it is an essential procedure, and they decided to press forward despite a higher court ruling entered just days ago that a district court cannot block an Executive Order that protects public health during a crisis,” Paxton said in a statement on Friday.

In a press conference on Friday, Texas officials said that there are currently 11,449 people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 221 deaths. The number of Texans who have recovered from the virus is 1,366, the officials said.

Abbott said during the conference that he is considering sometime in the coming week another executive order that would reopen Texas businesses.

