US Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that President Trump was right to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson.

President Trump informed Congress by letter last Friday he was removing the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, effective thirty days from last Friday.

Trump said in the letter, “…it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General.”

Barr backed Trump and said it was the right thing to do given Atkinson broke protocol when he ran to Congress with the whistleblower complaint rather than letting the executive branch determine whether there was a problem.

“I think the President did the right thing in removing Atkinson,” Barr said explaining that the whistleblower statute only gave Atkinson jurisdiction over wrongdoing by intelligence people.

“Atkinson tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem,” Barr said.

Barr says Trump “did the right thing” when he fired intelligence community IG Michael Atkinson. pic.twitter.com/mEhK8gNpV5 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 10, 2020

CIA snitch and Brennan protégé Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint in August over a July 25 phone call President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging Trump engaged in quid pro quo when he pressured Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

Changes were made to the whistleblower form to include watercooler talk, gossip and second-hand information and ICIG Michael Atkinson defended the changes.

Atkinson admitted in a statement in October that the agency changed its own whistleblower rules *because of the anti-Trump complaint* from CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella.

To this day Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff still won’t release transcripts of Atkinson’s secret basement testimony that exonerated President Trump and indict the whistleblower of perjury!

