President Donald Trump slammed partisan CNN reporter Jim Acosta during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Friday over questions that he asked that Trump deemed to be “insulting to a lot of great people.”
WATCH:
WATCH: @realDonaldTrump‘s take-down in response to Jim @Acosta‘s ridiculous question about his coronavirus press briefings being “happy talk.” pic.twitter.com/Rp7aL4JQ4r
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 10, 2020