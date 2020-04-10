https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trumps-miracle-drug-french-study-1000-patients-including-seniors-see-98-success-rate-hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin-regimen/

In late March FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This is wonderful news.
Unfortunately, this doctor’s work helps the the global community and Trump so the the liberal media has either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.
What awful people.

Dr. Raoult tweeted his results.
Translated: Our two articles published tonight help to demonstrate:
1. The effectiveness of our protocol, on 80 patients.
2. The relevance of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, thanks to research carried out in our P3 containment laboratory.

Since that time Dr. Roult has continued his study and now has over 1,000 coronavirus patients.

98% of his COVID-19 patients have survived and improved using the drug combination.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

And here is Dr. Raoult’s tweet announcing the study.

