In late March FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This is wonderful news.

Unfortunately, this doctor’s work helps the the global community and Trump so the the liberal media has either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.

What awful people.

Dr. Raoult tweeted his results.

Translated: Our two articles published tonight help to demonstrate:

1. The effectiveness of our protocol, on 80 patients.

2. The relevance of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, thanks to research carried out in our P3 containment laboratory.

Nos deux articles publiés ce soir permettent de contiuer à démontrer :

1. L’efficacité de notre protocole, sur 80 patients.

2. La pertinence de l’association de l’hydroxychloroquine et de l’azithromycine, grâce à des recherches réalisées dans notre laboratoire de confinement P3. https://t.co/Y91bsFOgB2 — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Nouvel article publié on-line par mes équipes : démonstration in vitro de la synergie hydroxychloroquine/azithromycine pour contrer la réplication du SARS-COV2 In vitro testing of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin on SARS-CoV-2 shows synergistic effecthttps://t.co/KUaag6N5FF — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Since that time Dr. Roult has continued his study and now has over 1,000 coronavirus patients.

98% of his COVID-19 patients have survived and improved using the drug combination.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

@raoult_didier experience with hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin in 1061 consecutive hospitalized covid19 pts: 98% virologically cured, 0.5% mortality (all 74-95 yo), no cardiac toxicity https://t.co/3cGU4Wc9wc pic.twitter.com/NQV0j4INkg — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 10, 2020

And here is Dr. Raoult’s tweet announcing the study.

L’abstract et le tableau récapitulatif des données de notre article portant sur le traitement de 1061 patients sont en ligne !

The abstract and the summary table of our paper on the treatment of 1061 patients are online !https://t.co/mTWj6aGpTkhttps://t.co/lNXZK91etI pic.twitter.com/PLdygNolxG — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) April 10, 2020

