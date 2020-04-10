https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-find-car-three-tiered-parking-garage-video/

Many people are concerned about Joe Biden’s mental acuity.

It’s a valid reason for concern. Every time Biden opens his mouth, he struggles to keep a train of thought and his words sound scrambled.

Tucker Carlson recently talked about this on his show and asked some important questions.

Tucker Carlson: What exactly is Joe Biden’s position on the coronavirus pandemic? Well, there’s been so much going on, obviously, it’s been easy to forget it, but there is still a presidential campaign going on this year. Until a few hours ago, in fact, the Democratic primaries were still in progress. But now it’s done, at least officially. This morning, Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race… All of which means Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Nobody really chose Biden for this job. He wound up in it by a series of defaults, and it shows. Ask yourself, is Joe Biden ready to lead this country? Could he find his car in a three-tiered parking garage? Could he navigate a salad bar? And by the way, what exactly is his position on the coronavirus pandemic? Those are the mysteries Democrats now face… Ask yourself, is Joe Biden ready to lead this country? Could he find his car in a three-tiered parking garage? Could he navigate a salad bar? And by the way, what exactly is his position on the coronavirus pandemic? Those are the mysteries Democrats now face.

As crazy as these questions might sound, they are actually valid.

Anyone who has been paying attention knows what Tucker is talking about. Biden does not seem to be all there.

It’s amazing that this is the best Democrats can do.

