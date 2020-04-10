https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/report-u-s-investigating-covid-19-source/

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is calling for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, because the world has a right to answers.

But an investigation already may have started.

Investigative reporter Adam Housley posted on Twitter he has “three solid and separate federal sources” who confirm the U.S. “absolutely is investigating the Chinese claims about the origin of COVID-19.”

I have this from three solid and separate federal sources. The U.S. absolutely is investigating the Chinese claims about the origin of covid-19. My sources say they are absolutely 100% convinced it did not begin in the wet market. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

My sources say a number of members in Congress, in BOTH parties, learned in December about a dangerous virus that originated in China…”but nobody understood how massively quick it spread”. The investigation believes this virus got out possibly as early as September. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

Housley said his sources say officials are convinced the problem did not originate in China’s wet market, a source for exotic foods such as bats and cats. He’s been told members of Congress in both parties learned in December of a dangerous virus from China, only “nobody understood how massively quick it spread.”

I am told the three theories were 1.Someone planted it near the labs in Wuhan purposely. 2. It was accidentally released but a worker who got infected by mishandling an animal or bat that had been studied. 3. It was purposely released. As of this moment the strong belief is #2. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

There’s no evidence at this point that it was done on purpose. They also believe it’s a naturally occurring virus, not created. But during study “things could have been done to alter that accidentally, or by just being scientists.” U.S. authorities are on the case. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

Housley reported the “strong belief” is that it was accidentally released by a “worker who got infected by mishandling an animal or bat that had been studied.” Other possibilities are that it was “planted” near its launch point in Wuhan, China, or that “it was purposely released.”

“U.S. authorities are on the case,” he said.

Haley, in an interview Thursday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, pointed out the World Health Organization’s decision to defend China and parrot its narrative.

“This is what China does,” she said. “They try and leverage and get influence. And what we’re seeing is the World Health Organization, once again, has fallen for it. And I can’t believe they’re going to go so far as lecture the president. I mean, if anything, we deserve to hold them accountable. We have the rights to answers. They need to be investigated.”

Haley noted Taiwan warned the world group of human-to-human transmission in December.

“Why did it take a whole month for the World Health Organization to respond? You want to know why that is? Because China has kept Taiwan from being a member of the World Health Organization,” she said.

