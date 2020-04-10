https://www.theepochtimes.com/doorbell-video-captures-violent-illinois-home-invasion-which-left-coronavirus-mask-wearing-suspect-dead_3306826.html

Two armed robbers were caught in a doorbell video trying to invade a home while wearing protective gloves and a mask.

But the homeowner fought off one of the suspects and shot and killed the other one. The incident took place in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is under a stay-at-home order amid the pandemic.

Police uploaded the incident on Thursday online, showing suspects apparently wearing protective gear intended to protect against the CCP virus.

Bradley Finnan, 39, of Chattanooga, and accomplice Larry Brodacz allegedly rang the doorbell on North Evergreen Avenue in a targeted robbery, said police in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Finnan and Brodacz, who was armed, entered the home before the homeowner attacked them, said officials. Brodacz charged the homeowner with a knife, they added.

“Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen,” police said in a statement.

Brodacz died in the incident, while Finnan was arrested and was later charged felony murder and two counts of home invasion, according to authorities. Prosecutors charged Finnan with murder for partaking in a crime that leads to another person’s death.

The homeowner later told investigators that he was expecting landscapers to arrive at his home when the suspects approached, WRDB reported.

Finnan told investigators that Brodacz claimed he saw $200,000 cash in boxes in the home 20 years ago, thinking they cash was still there, according to the station. Finnan said he knew Brodacz from a car dealership where both had worked.

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China before it was transmitted worldwide.

