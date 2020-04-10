https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-drag-man-off-philly-bus-reportedly-because-he-isnt-wearing-a-mask-get-the-f-off-me

Multiple police officers were caught on video dragging a man off a Philadelphia bus for not wearing a mask, WHYY-TV reported.

In the viral video originally posted Friday to Facebook but since taken down, uniformed and masked Philadelphia police officers were seen lifting and pulling the protesting rider off a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus, the station said.

“Get the f*** off me!” the man yelled as the officers, grabbing his arms and legs, finally got him to the sidewalk and pushed him backward.

At least eight officers were seen surrounding the man.

Image source: Facebook video screenshot

After they released their hold on him, the man’s cellphone — which fell from him during the struggle — was tossed on the sidewalk in front of him.

Image source: Facebook video screenshot

“I want all y’all badge numbers, too,” the man told the officers as they began moving away.

At one point, the man yelled at the cops “I’ll f*** you up,” called them “pussies,” and made a reference to being “one-on-one” with them.

Here’s a version of the clip on Twitter. (Content warning: Language):

What else?



SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told WHYY on Friday that the agency’s recent “request” that riders wear face coverings is now a rule — and that those who don’t comply can be restricted from boarding their vehicles.

“The covering can be as simple as a shirt, bandana, or anything else someone can grab at home before they head out,” Busch told the station in an email. “At a minimum, these masks and facial coverings could help keep the person wearing them from spreading germs, and if everyone wears them, we would have a great deal of added protection.”

Busch added to WHYY that SEPTA wants to avoid arrests.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel on Wednesday emailed transit police about the new rule, but SEPTA has yet to provide an official announcement apart from a handful of tweets, the station said.

Yasha Zarrinkelk, an organizer with Transit Forward Philadelphia, told WHYY he’s “apprehensive” about the policy over the “potentially negative interactions it might cause between police and riders.”

The station said there are now 5,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 100 deaths in the city — and that more than 130 SEPTA employees, including at least two police officers, tested positive for COVID-19 and at least three have died.

