On this Good Friday, the day that Christians believe Jesus died on the cross, President Trump delivered a hopeful Easter message from the Oval Office where he promised Americans that “our nation will come through” this trying time of darkness.

With Bishop Harry Jackson at his side, Trump first began his address by recalling the importance of Good Friday and this coming Easter.

“On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the cross of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. At Easter Sunday, we will celebrate His glorious resurrection,” Trump said.

The president then thanked the many fine people who have been battling on the front lines to defeat this “invisible enemy” – COVID-19.

“At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like never before, the invisible enemy,” Trump said. “Our brave doctors, nurses, and responders of all are fighting to save lives. Our workers are working to deliver critical medical supplies, our best scientists are working around the clock to develop life-saving therapeutics, and I think they are doing really well. Our people are making tremendous sacrifices to end this pandemic. Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter, we can use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God.”

The president then asked all Americans to pray that God will heal the United States of this pandemic and to pray for those on the front lines.

“I asked all Americans to pray that God will heal our nation and bring comfort to those who are grieving, to give strength to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, to restore health to the sick and to renew the hope in every person who is suffering,” he said. “Our nation will come through like never before. I thank the many families who have prayed for me and for my family. Your prayers are felt and I am forever grateful.”

After thinking the vice president and his wife Karen, the president quoted scripture, recalling the Prophet Isaiah.

“Almost 3000 years ago, the prophet Isaiah wrote these words: ‘darkness covers the earth but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you, for the war Lord will be your everlasting light,’” said Trump. “As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life, and we place our trust in the hands of Almighty God. I’d like to just wish everybody a very happy Easter, we’re going to be celebrating that very special day and it’s going to be, hopefully, a very good weekend and a very productive weekend.”

The president then invited Bishop Harry Jackson to deliver remarks of his own, who thanked Trump for giving federal relief to churches.

“Good Friday … is one of the darkest days in the Christian faith in that Christ stood in substitution for our sin. But the resurrection is our victory. But it parallels with the Passover,” Jackson said. “We want this plague to pass over. We want everyone in America to be safe.”

