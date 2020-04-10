https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mean-return-normal/

When will we return to normal?

It’s a good question, and one that will spawn a variety of answers for a variety of reasons.

A few days ago, journalist Sharyl Attkisson released the results of an online poll she conducted.

Although it’s an “unscientific” poll, it’s probably as accurate as any other.

The poll centered on when our lives may return to normal.

Here are a few of the results:

Almost 70% say it will be by the end of summer or sooner.

Thirty-five percent said it will be “within weeks,” and a near equal number, 34%, said it will be “by end of summer.”

Nine percent think we will not return to normal before 2021.

A significant minority, 16%, say we will “never” return to normal.

Now, considering who reads and follows Sharyl Attkisson, it’s understandable why they appear relatively optimistic.

It’s been proven that generally, conservatives, those who follow Sharyl, tend to be more positive, which is likely why the results seem skewed toward the more positive.

However, an April 3, ABC News/Ipsos poll generally reflected the sentiment in the Attkisson survey.

In this poll, “just over nine in 10 Americans now say that the outbreak has disrupted their daily routine, showing the reach of the pandemic’s impact. Among those saying this, 44% said they think they will be able to resume their regular routine by June 1, including 13% who said by May 1, while a combined 84% believe that will happen by the end of the summer.”

Unfortunately, what isn’t asked, and really should be is: What is normal?

Is normal our “regular routine” prior to the outbreak, or is it some form of “new” normal?

Does normal mean life will just resume like nothing happened? All the people who were laid-off become reemployed and shuttered small businesses reopen? Is this the normal the poll respondents expect?

Will restaurants and bars be allowed to reopen, and if so, with what restrictions?

Will sporting events resume, and if so, what hoops must players and fans jump through to attend? Is this the normal respondents expect?

Although seemingly anti-climactic at this point, will state primaries ramp back up, and what about the party conventions?

In my day job, one of my functions has been to train new salespeople. And the thing I always try to impress upon “trainees” is to understand your client’s expectations.

When you provide a product or service, it helps to know what he or she is expecting out of it. Not how it will perform and for how long, but how long do they expect it to perform. Their expectation is their reality.

If you provide a product that has an average life span of, say, one or two years, but your customers expects it to last 10, you’ve got a problem, or will down the line.

The same goes for those who were polled. Whether it is the 70% in the Attkisson or 84% in the ABC poll, what are their expectations come summer’s end?

The president and his people obviously follow these various polls closely. Some are just crap, gotcha polls created by the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) crowd, whose only function is to try to ruin Trump and his presidency.

But some, like the two cited above, can be useful to the administration.

In my humble opinion, what the Trump people must do, as this crisis begins to wind down as is already happening, is get ahead of it by explaining in simple and frank terms, at which Trump excels, what the near future may look like – what we should all expect.

If things continue to improve as they have, this is what Americans should expect by May 1 – stressing of course that things unforeseen can and may pop back up. Then what we may expect by June, then summer’s end.

Trump has grown into an excellent leader and statesman. I think it’s time to capitalize on this by producing a well choreographed “fireside”-type chat. It’s time to level with America. It’s time for the president to coalesce American expectations so we’re not all over the map.

And at the end, give a special shout-out to his supporters and announce that when it’s deemed safe, he will hold the nations largest pro-America rally in the history of this nation.

