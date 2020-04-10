http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C5Uo9TCYi1g/

Appearing Thursday on Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, U.S. Attorney General William Barr stated that the FBI’s investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was “one of the greatest travesties in American history,” adding, “there was something far more troubling here.”

(Watch from 4:19)

A transcript is as follows:

LAURA INGRAHAM: What can you tell us about the state of John Durham’s investigation? People have been waiting for the final report and what happened with this. What can you tell us?

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR: I think that a report and probably maybe a by-product of his activity. His primary focus isn’t to prepare a report. He is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show there were criminal violations, and that’s what the focus is on… My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just the mistakes or sloppiness.

There was something far more troubling here. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted… What happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history — without any basis. They started this investigation of his campaign. And even more concerning, actually, is what happened after the campaign. A whole pattern of events while he was president… to sabotage the presidency… or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.