On Wednesday night Senator Dr. Scott Jensen from Minnesota went on The Ingraham Angle to discuss how the AMA is encouraging American doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths across the US.

This was after Dr. Scott Jensen, a Minnesota physician and Republican state senator, told a local station he received a 7-page document coaching him to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm the patient actually had the virus.

Dr. Jensen also disclosed that hospitals are paid more if they list patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

And hospitals get paid THREE TIMES AS MUCH if the patient then goes on a ventilator.

According to Senator Dr. Scott Jensen, “Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do.”

This may explain the rising numbers from states that ALREADY reported their coronavirus deaths.

According to former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson the state of Massachusetts has suddenly changed the way they are counting coronavirus deaths.

The state currently has 599 total reported coronavirus deaths.

And nearly a hundred new deaths reported on Good Friday.

Starting on Tuesday Massachusetts started going back and adding new deaths to their daily counts.

What is this all about?

And as you can see, from the state charts, in many cases the people who died were extremely old – in their 90s or even 100s – and there is no information about whether they had preexisting conditions or even if they were hospitalized.

This is very shady.

2/ But beginning Tuesday, April 7, the state began reporting backdated deaths. The explanation Tuesday was that the deaths included some over the weekend, which made sense. But yesterday’s report – 70 total deaths – includes deaths dated back to March 30 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 10, 2020

4/ At the very least, this backdating makes it tough to tell what the mortality trend really is – if many of these deaths occurred last week, deaths might be dropping now even if they seem to be rising… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 10, 2020

5/ Further, it highlights the uncertainties around dying WITH as opposed to dying OF Covid. Worst of all, given the very basic data missing here, if some of these people did not have lab-confirmed tests, it may not even be certain that they all died WITH Covid. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 10, 2020

