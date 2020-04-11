http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/V_XL7td3etE/barr-fbi-investigation-was-a-historic-travesty.php

I have been saying for quite a while that the government operation run against the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency is the greatest scandal by far in American political history. Based on the progress of the investigation he has commissioned, Attorney General Barr has arrived at the same conclusion.

That is how I read Attorney General William Barr’s remarks in the interview with Laura Ingraham earlier this week. RCP’s Ian Schwartz has posted video and transcript at RealClearPolitics under the headline “Barr: Russian Collusion Probe Into Trump “One Of The Greatest Travesties In American History.” I have posted the video below. I have to think this is a preview of coming attractions.

Quotable quote: “My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted….I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Without any basis they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president. So I — to sabotage the presidency, and I think that – or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

NOTE: Tom Lifson has more here.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

