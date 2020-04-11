https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-bans-buying-us-flags-lockdown/

Crazed Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, food is non-essential.

‘Crisis gardens’ or ‘victory gardens’ were always encouraged during a time of war or a time of crisis to supplement rations and boost morale.

But the tyrannical governor of Michigan barred grocery stores and brick-and-mortar retailers from selling vegetable seeds.

.@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/qOGMsBBVXJ — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) April 10, 2020

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the Coronavirus.

This week Governor Whitmer banned packaged seeds, tiling, carpet, flooring… And US flags.

This woman is insane!

FLAGS?

No buying flags in MI. This is Costco. pic.twitter.com/n5ouXjzJ4M — Pure Michigan Girl (@PureMichGirl) April 12, 2020

