https://www.theepochtimes.com/babyface-reveals-on-62nd-birthday-he-had-covid-19_3307710.html

American singer-songwriter Kenneth Brian Edmonds, also known as Babyface, announced on his 62nd birthday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but that he has since recovered.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the record producer thanked his friends and fans for the birthday wishes and said that he had tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the novel coronavirus.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” Babyface wrote. “I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

However, everyone, including himself, has since tested negative for the virus and are recovering.

“I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” he said, without providing further details. He added an extra message in his Twitter post: “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

The star also took the opportunity to announce that he would accept an invitation from hip hop artist Swizz Beatz and producer Timbaland to participate in a music battle against fellow producer Teddy Riley.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what hip hop/R&B music really means to the world,” he wrote of the event, to take place on Instagram Live on April 18.

Previous high profile COVID-19 cases include Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba, author J.K. Rowling, and disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Babyface’s CCP virus announcement comes as President Donald Trump on Friday said he intends to announce a new task force dedicated to opening up the United States for business. The group will comprise business and medical leaders who will meet via teleconference.

Trump said he will make a decision as to how to reopen the United States based on expert advice, adding that he believes it will be “the biggest decision of my life.” The United States has recorded more than 18,700 deaths attributed to the CCP virus, with more than 501,000 confirmed cases, of which at least 29,000 have recovered.

