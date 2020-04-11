https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/barts-coronavirus-fear-even-pandemic-not-riders-may-come-back/

(SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER) BART ridership is down 94 percent, as of this week. But that’s not the scary part for BART leaders.

An even larger looming threat to the agency’s long-term financial health will come after the COVID-19 shelter-in-place is lifted.

Will those riders all come back?

That question is vital to the continued strength of BART’s workforce; hiring freezes, elimination of vacant positions, wage deferments and the elimination of some wage increases are all on the table for the coming year.

