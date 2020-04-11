https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-excoriates-liberals-who-cried-racism-when-president-trump-called-covid-19-the-chinese-virus

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” blasted pearl-clutching liberals on his show Friday who complained that President Donald Trump was racist for calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”

Maher noted that viruses are commonly named with regard to their place of origin, citing the Zika Virus, Ebola, Hantavirus, West Nile Virus, Guinea Worms, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, the Spanish Flu, and MERS — which stands for Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome — and Lyme disease.

“So why should China get a pass,” Maher questioned.

Maher then responded to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who claimed coronavirus “is not constrained by country or race” and said that it would be “just as stupid to call it the Milan Virus.”

“No, that would be way stupider,” Maher said, “because it didn’t come from Milan. And if it did, I guarantee we’d be calling it the Milan virus. Jesus f***ing Christ, can’t we even have a pandemic without getting offended?”

Maher went on to point out that calling coronavirus by its place of origin is “about facts” and “life and death.”

“It’s not racist to point out that eating bats is bats**t crazy,” Maher said.

“So, when someone says, ‘What if people hear “Chinese virus” and blame China?’ The answer is: ‘We should blame China.’ Not Chinese Americans. But we can’t stop telling the truth because racists get the wrong idea. There are always going to be idiots out there who want to indulge their prejudices,” he later added. “But this is an emergency — don’t we have bigger tainted fish to fry?”

