https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-maher-czar-pandemic-response/2020/04/11/id/962435

HBO host Bill Maher on Saturday floated the idea of having presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appoint former President Barack Obama as his coronavirus czar.

“What would you think about Biden naming Obama coronavirus czar right now?” Maher asked former Vice President Al Gore during his show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“He did really good with the Ebola virus,” Maher continued. “You think that would excite people to get to the polls, knowing that Obama was going to be in charge of handling this disease as opposed to the way it’s being handled at the top right now?”

Gore responded it is up to Obama.

“Well, he might want to check with President Obama first,” Gore told Maher. “He might not want to, might not want to take that position. But of course, Barack Obama would be extremely capable at anything he would be assigned to. I would question whether Biden would want to do that right now, but it’s not a bad idea, Bill.”

Obama has not interfered in the Democratic primary but has been working in the background about how to best position the Democratic Party to win in November.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 1.7 million people worldwide and killed more than 100,000. More than 500,000 people have been infected in the U.S., and nearly 19,000 have died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

