(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) The late-night host used his New Rule segment on Friday to explore the history of diseases being named after the places they came from, such as Zika and Ebola.

In a new episode of Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, host Maher questioned why the novel coronavirus isn’t named after the country in which it derived from. The late-night host used his “New Rule” segment to explore the issue, specifically titling it “Virus Shaming.”

“Scientists, who are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time,” Maher began. “Zika is from the Zika forest; Ebola from the Ebola river. Hantavirus from the Hantan river. There is the West Nile virus and Guinea Worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, it’s plastered all over airports and no one blogs about it.”

