(FOX NEWS) Housing & Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told “The Story” Thursday that not enough public attention is being paid to “the number of people who have recovered” from coronavirus” — which Carson said “is going to be about 98 percent of all the people who get it.”

Carson, a one-time Baltimore pediatric neurosurgeon, added that between one-quarter and one-half of all people infected with coronavirus are asymptomatic.

“You probably do know someone that has it, you may have it, who knows?” Carson told host Martha MacCallum. “But people have been terrified because we’ve talked about the bad.”

