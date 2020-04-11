https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/coronavirus-prompts-cancellation-burning-man-festival-nevada/

(FOX NEWS) The Burning Man 2020 festival has been canceled — the latest large-scale event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Burning Man Project, the group that brings the annual arts and music festival to northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, made the announcement on its website and social media accounts.

The week-long event was scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 7. It will now move online only, organizers said.

