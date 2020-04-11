https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/creepy-porn-lawyer-michael-avenatti-released-prison-coronavirus-concerns/

Michael Avenatti, the creepy lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels, has temporarily been released from jail due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading in prisons.

Avenatti was convicted in February of trying to extort $25 million from Nike and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

The lawyer is also facing charges of defrauding his porn star client, though the trial for that has not yet been scheduled. Additionally, he is accused of cheating clients and lying to the Internal Revenue Services.

Avenatti represented Daniels during the media circus in which she claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump many years ago.

The Independent reports that “US District Judge James Selna ordered that the 49-year-old be released from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York because of fears of the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 18,000 Americans.”

His lawyer had argued that Avenatti was at “extreme risk” of contracting the Chinese virus within the prison system.

Upon his release, Avenatti will be quarantined at a friend’s home for 14 days to make sure that he does not already have the virus. He will have to wear an electronic bracelet, will not be allowed to use the internet and will have to return to prison in 90 days, according to the Independent’s report.

The post Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Released From Prison Over Coronavirus Concerns appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

