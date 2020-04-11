https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/expect-action-doj-next-week-ag-barr-monitoring-government-regulation-religious-services/

Attorney General Bill Barr, screen image

The Justice Department spox on Saturday warned state and local officials that Attorney General Bill Barr is monitoring government regulation of religious services.

“Expect action from the DOJ next week!” Justice Department spox Kerri Kupec said on Saturday.

During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week! — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) April 12, 2020

The First Amendment is under siege right now and Christians across the US are being heavily persecuted by crazed government officials who imposed Draconian ‘social distancing’ orders.

Christians are being threatened with imprisonment and or fines for attending Easter services — even if they are sitting in their cars with the windows rolled up!

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tried to ban drive-in church services, but a judge issued a restraining order on behalf of On Fire Christian Church.

Parishioners who attended a drive-in service at Temple Baptist Church in Mississippi were fined $500 each by police.

20 police cars swarmed King James Bible Baptist Church in Mississippi and pastor Charles Hamilton Jr., was told by a cop that his rights were suspended.

The state of Kentucky is also cracking down on Easter weekend worshippers by recording the license plates of people who attend services and forcing them to “self-quarantine” for two weeks afterwards.

The action is to discourage people from attending services.

In a statement provided to the Gateway Pundit, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul slammed the governor’s plan.

“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here,” Senator Paul said.

