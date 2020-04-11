https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-judge-revokes-child-custody-from-mother-who-is-an-er-doctor-over-coronavirus

An emergency room physician on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus had her child custody rights revoked this week over the virus.

Dr. Theresa Greene, a south Florida doctor, tested negative for COVID-19 this week. But that did not stop her ex-husband, Eric Greene, from petitioning a judge to revoke shared custody of their 4-year-old daughter, who equally splits time between both parents, WTVJ-TV reported.

This week, Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro granted the father’s request, giving him sole custody of the child.

“In order to protect the best interests of the minor child, including but not limited to the minor child’s safety and welfare, this Court temporarily suspends the Former Wife’s timesharing until further Order of Court. The suspension is solely related to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Shapiro ruled.

In an interview with WTVJ, Dr. Greene said she feels betrayed by the judicial system.

“We are there on the frontlines, we are risking our lives — to take our children away is cruel,” she said.

“I was just shocked that the judge would take this stance without talking to medical experts and knowing the facts and take it so lightly that he could just take my child from me and not think of the effect on her, her mental and psychological well-being,” she continued.

“How can you tell me that because I’m divorced I can’t come home and hug my daughter?” Dr. Greene told WTVJ.

Dr. Greene is appealing the judge’s order.

