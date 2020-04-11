https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/numbers-date-446-people-age-20-contracted-coronavirus-massachusetts-zero-deaths-40-schools-still-closed/
In Massachusetts there are only 446 reported cases of individuals under the age of 20 who have contracted the coronavirus, inception to date, yet the schools in Massachusetts remain closed?
Data was released in Massachusetts yesterday with the results to date of the coronavirus in the state. Overall, nearly six times the number of individuals over 80 have contracted the coronavirus when compared to those under age 20.
As a matter of fact, only 446 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Massachusetts to date and zero deaths under 40-years-old yet the schools remain closed.
