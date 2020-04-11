https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/good-news-texas-gov-greg-abbott-eyes-reopening-economy-texas/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Governor Greg Abbott announced on Good Friday he plans on signing an executive order next week in Texas to reopen the economy.

The US economy has lost 15 million jobs in the past month due to the coronavirus lockdowns in several states.

Governor Abbott wants to start opening the Texas economy again.

Last week Governor Abbott announced that Texans with immunity will be going back to work first.

