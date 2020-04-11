http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1VXlX7xsaAY/

A grandmother received a surprise parade for her 100th birthday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Geraldine Olson’s family organized a surprise parade for her on Facebook, and more than 150 vehicles —including cars, trucks, and ten motorbikes— showed up to wish her well, according to the Today show.

All the vehicles held signs wishing Olson a Happy Birthday, according to a video of the parade.

Olson says she “never felt more like a celebrity” after seeing the parade.

Olson is far from the only person to receive a surprise vehicle parade in an age of social distancing. Last month, a Maine community stepped in to give a three-year-old the birthday party he deserved after his parents had to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other communities and families have also come together to celebrate birthdays despite social distancing orders. In Syracuse, New York, the family of a 95-year-old sang “Happy Birthday” to her from her front yard, and in Spain, neighbors sang “Happy Birthday” to an 80-year-old woman under lockdown.

