Partisan hack and ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked President Trump about mail-in voting at the daily coronavirus press briefing last week.

Karl and his Democrat colleagues are using the current crisis to push for mail-in voting. This is something Democrats desperately want to make into law because they know it’s easier to cheat that way.

President Trump told Karl “no” because people cheat with mail-in voting.

Jon Karl: Do you think every single state in this country should be prepared for mail-in voting? President Trump: No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting. I think people should vote with voter ID. I think voter ID is very important. And the reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat. When you buy something you look at your cards and credit cards and you have your picture on many of them. Not all of them but many of them. You should have a picture for voting. It should be called voter ID. And it shouldn’t be mail-in. Excuse me. It shouldn’t be mail-in voting. You should go to a booth and you proudly display yourself. You don’t send it in the mail where all sorts of bad things can happen by the time they sign it, if they sign it. By the time it gets and its tabulated. No, it shouldn’t be mailed in. You should vote at the booth and you should have voter ID. Because you have voter ID that’s the real deal.

If the coronavirus is still killing thousands of people a day in October this country’s economy will be finished.

Democrats won’t have to worry about mail-in voting.

President Trump was right!

According to federal data around 16.4 million ballots went missing during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

Via Breitbart.

About 16.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in the 2016 and 2018 elections, data provided to Breitbart News reveals. The data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Election Administration and Voting Surveys for 2016 and 2018, provided by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), shows that between the 2016 and 2018 elections, roughly 16.4 million ballots mailed to registered voters went missing. In the 2018 election, about 42.4 million ballots were mailed to registered voters. Of those mailed, more than one million were undeliverable, more than 430,000 were rejected, and nearly 10.5 million went missing. The 2016 election showed similar discrepancies. That year, about 41.6 million ballots were mailed to registered voters. Of those mailed, more than 568,000 were undeliverable, nearly 320,000 were rejected, and close to six million went missing. “Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. In 2018 and 2016, there were 16 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

