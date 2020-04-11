https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-via-john-solomon-durham-subpoenaed-called-witnesses-dc-grand-jury/

US Attorney General Bill Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham last May to investigate the origins of Spygate.

Award-winning investigative reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity on Friday’s podcast that he knows of few witnesses who have appeared before a DC grand jury.

John Solomon told Hannity he believes that Durham’s charges will start with Kevin Clinesmith, the lawyer who fraudulently changed a document to deceive the FISA court.

“What about all the people that signed the FISA applications knowing…none of it was verified?” Hannity asked Solomon.

John Solomon said he doesn’t believe Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Yates and others will be prosecuted for signing the FISA applications, however they still may not be in the clear.

John Solomon did say that John Durham is focusing on false testimonies based on the grand jury subpoenas.

“It’s possible that some people who gave false representations to Congress could get prosecuted for those false representations,” he added.

AUDIO:

Comey, McCabe and Brennan all lied to Congress.

The DOJ IG report released in December confirmed former CIA Director John Brennan did indeed rely on the phony dossier for the ICA report on so-called Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Brennan claimed in a May 2017 testimony under oath that Hillary’s phony dossier didn’t factor into the Intelligence Community’s Assessment report on Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election.

Brennan told Trey Gowdy during his testimony when asked if the CIA relied on the dossier, “No. Because we — we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done. It was — it was not.”

Comey also perjured himself.

In 2017, fired FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress that he decided not to recommend charges in relation to handling of classified information after the FBI interviewed Hillary Clinton on July 2, 2016 — However, a report released later revealed Comey penned a memo exonerating Clinton in the Spring.

Will Comey, McCabe and Brennan get indicted for lying to Congress?

The post HUGE! Via John Solomon: Durham Has Subpoenaed and Called in Witnesses Before a DC Grand Jury appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

