This is just sick.

James Carville, the Democrat strategist and former Bill Clinton adviser, went on MSNBC this week and claimed that Republicans will “kill people” to stay in power.

And of course, no one at MSNBC challenged him on this.

FOX News reports:

James Carville says Republicans ‘will kill people to stay in power, literally’ Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville claimed Wednesday that Republicans were so intent on maintaining power that they would literally “kill people” in order to do so. “My kind of mission in the short-term is to sound the alarm to say [that] Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court — they’re going to do everything they can to hold onto power,” Carville said duing an appearance on MSNBC. “This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carville added, referring to the controversy over whether to postpone the Badger State’s primary elections due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The extent that they will go to to hold onto power — it was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — they will kill people to stay in power, literally.” Neither MSNBC anchor Brian Williams nor former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, pushed back on Carville’s claim. Earlier in the segment, Carville predicted that Trump would emphatically lose his bid for reelection in November. “I am totally, totally unimpressed by President Trump’s political powers,” he said.

Watch the video:

It’s amazing how confident Carville is in Biden.

From the Washington Examiner:

“The Democrats have already picked their nominee … Joe Biden,” Carville told radio show host John Catsimatidis the same morning. “There’s not going to be a convention of any kind.” Biden’s opponent Bernie Sanders has not yet dropped out of the race, and the former vice president said he recently spoke with the Vermont senator to inform him that he was moving ahead in the process to select a running mate. Carville said there’s a rare chance Biden will not be the nominee. “A lot’s going to have to happen to him if he’s going to lose,” he said. “If he just stands there and does nothing, he’s going to win.”

Carville may be in for a big disappointment in November.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

