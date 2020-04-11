https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/judge-grants-temporary-restraining-order-louisville-mayors-drive-church-ban/

Judge Justin Walker on Saturday granted a temporary restraining order against Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s drive-in church ban on behalf of On Fire Christian Church.

Mayor Fischer doesn’t want churches to host drive-in Easter services because somehow people parked in their cars with their windows rolled up risk spreading the Coronavirus.

The First Amendment is under siege right now and Christians across the US are being heavily persecuted by crazed government officials.

It’s about time a judge legally slapped down this mayor for targeting Christians.

The Courier Journal reported:

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order sought by Louisville’s On Fire Christian Church, allowing the congregation to hold a drive-in style service on Easter. The church sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville on Friday, arguing the mayor’s directive for churches to forgo gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 violated Constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Justin Walker, who issued the order, wrote Saturday that the city of Louisville is banned from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.”

Judge Justin Walker said Mayor Fischer “criminalized the communal celebration of Easter” and called his choice “stunning” and “unconstitutional.”

Judge Walker, who Trump nominated to be on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, gave Mayor Fischer a history lesson on religious persecution.

The Judge reminded the Kentucky Democrat how slave owners flogged slaves for attending prayer meetings.

Judge Justjn Walker gives @louisvillemayor Greg Fischer a history lesson on religious persecution, reminding the #Kentucky Democrat how “slave owners flogged slaves for attending prayer meetings.” #Louisville #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BbPk6G6DhR — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) April 11, 2020

