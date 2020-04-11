https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kentucky-churches-easter/2020/04/11/id/962437

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a crackdown on churches holding Easter services this weekend in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which will involve police writing down license plates and ordering the owners to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The policy was unveiled Friday as Kentucky deals with the COVID-19 virus that has infected around 1,700 people in the state and killed 90.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this. What we’re asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

Beshear said state police will keep watch on church parking lots and anyone that shows up for Easter services, which would go against social distancing orders put in place to slow the spread of the deadly virus that has killed around 20,000 Americans, will be contacted and asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

According to the announcement, state officials are aware of six churches that are planning to hold in-person Easter services.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was critical of the new policy, tweeting Friday:

“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.”

A church in Louisville filed a restraining order against the city after its mayor barred drive-in church services during the pandemic.

Other churches across the nation have vowed to defy bans on public gatherings and hold services for Easter.

