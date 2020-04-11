http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I6dR5UIaqzs/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow suggested having complete, immediate expensing that “would pay the moving costs for American companies to come back home.”

Kudlow said, “We want as many American companies to come back home. So, one way to do that is 100% immediate expensing, reform the tax code, 100%, Lou, immediate expensing, plant, equipment, IP, structures, renovations. In effect, immediate, 100% expensing would pay the moving costs for American companies to come back home. … And that’s one constructive way. And while we’re at it, let’s help the companies that stayed here in America with immediate expensing, also. To me, that’s the best way out of this dilemma.”

