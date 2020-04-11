https://www.dailywire.com/news/maher-unloads-on-democrats-for-being-offended-over-chinese-virus-blame-china-has-everything-to-do-with-china

Comedian Bill Maher unloaded on Democrats and the woke Left on Friday night for getting offended by people who correctly state that the coronavirus came from China or who call it the “Chinese virus.”

Maher hit Democrats for being mad at people who call the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” by noting that scientists have named numerous diseases after the geographic location from which they originated.

“So, why should China get a pass?” Maher asked. “Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, ‘The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan virus.’ No, that would be way stupider because it didn’t come from Milan and if it did I guarantee we’d be calling it the Milan virus.”

“The PC police say it’s racist to attack any cultural practice that’s different than our own,” Maher continued. “It’s not racist to point out that eating bats is bats**t crazy.”

“So when someone says, ‘what if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?’ The answer is we should blame China,” Maher continued. “Sorry, Americans were going to have to ask you to keep two ideas in your head at the same time. This has nothing to do with Asian Americans and it has everything to do with China. We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere because this isn’t the first time. SARS came from China, and the bird flu, and the Hong Kong flu, the Asian flu.”

“Viruses come from China like shortstops come from the Dominican Republic,” Maher added. “If they were selling nuclear suitcases at these wet markets, would we be so non-judgmental? And isn’t this pretty close to what they are selling? And the next one could be even worse.”

And finally, new rule, you can’t yell at someone for breaking a rule you just made up. Scientists, yes, scientists, are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time. Zika is from the Zika forest. Ebola from the Ebola River. Hantavirus the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile virus and guinea worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, it’s plastered all over airports and no one blogs about it. So, why should China get a pass? Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, ‘The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan virus.’ No, that would be way stupider because it didn’t come from Milan and if it did I guarantee we’d be calling it the Milan virus. J***s-f***in’-C***st, can’t we even have a pandemic without getting offended? When they named Lyme disease after a town in Connecticut the locals didn’t get all ticked off. Ticked off [laughing]. Seriously, it scares me that there are people out there who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name. This isn’t about vilifying a culture, this is about facts. It’s about life and death. We’re barely four months into this pandemic and the wet markets in China, the ones where exotic animals are sold and consumed, are already starting to reopen. The PC police say it’s racist to attack any cultural practice that’s different than our own. I say liberalism lost its way when it started thinking like that and pretended that forcing a woman to wear this was just a different way instead of an abhorrent human rights violation. It’s not racist to point out that eating bats is bats**t crazy. In 2007 researchers at the University of Hong Kong wrote, “The presence of a large reservoir saw of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats together with the culture of eating exotic animals in southern China is a time bomb doctor. Dr. Fauci says we should force a global closure of the wet markets because the current crisis is a ‘direct result of them.’ On Monday, the UN’s acting head of biodiversity said the same thing. So when someone says, ‘what if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?’ The answer is we should blame China. Not Chinese Americans, but we can’t stop telling the truth because racists get the wrong idea. There are always going to be idiots out there who want to indulge their prejudices. But this is an emergency, don’t we have bigger tainted fish to fry? Jesus if the Sun was exploding Twitter would pile on the first guy who called it a dwarf star. Sorry, Americans were going to have to ask you to keep two ideas in your head at the same time. This has nothing to do with Asian Americans and it has everything to do with China. We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere because this isn’t the first time. SARS came from China, and the bird flu, and the Hong Kong flu, the Asian flu. Viruses come from China like shortstop’s come from the Dominican Republic. If they were selling nuclear suitcases at these wet markets, would we be so non-judgmental? And isn’t this pretty close to what they are selling? And the next one could be even worse. If the Chinese military had purposefully infected this country with Corona as a bioweapon we’d be at war with them. We’re always griping about how China manipulates their currency, well I’m no monetary expert but I think you would agree this one hurt our economy a little more than the currency manipulation and China can do this. China once built a 57 story skyscraper in nineteen days. There’s been a pothole on my street for nineteen years. They’re not like us, they can actually get shit done. This is a dictatorship that for decades enforced a one child per family policy under penalty of forced sterilization, but you can’t close down the farmers market from hell? They need to use that iron fist and pound it down like the whole world depends on it because it kind of does and I hope that if someone told Americans that eating hot pockets could cause a worldwide pandemic that we would have the good sense to stop doing it although I wouldn’t bet on it.

