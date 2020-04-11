https://www.westernjournal.com/man-stands-driveway-microphone-starts-singing-gospel-songs-entire-neighborhood-hear/

A Georgia man has been using his own driveway to sing gospel music, amplifying his voice to an entire neighborhood of residents, virtually to his church congregation and beyond.

Music is a powerful lifter of souls, and the Rev. Emill Bridges, from Riverdale, Georgia, is seizing the current stay-at-home opportunity to share the gospel through song.

Video of Bridges singing a gospel song titled “Way Maker” emerged on social media, which featured him singing on a mic while accompanied by recorded backup vocals.

The video panned out into the street, showing neighbors stepping out from their quiet homes to listen to Bridges’ captivating and powerful singing voice.

“Waymaker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper – that is who You are! (Every neighborhood should be doing this!)” the video caption read.

Bridges’ song of choice was originally written by professional singer and songwriter Sinach, an award-winning worship leader from Nigeria.

The song has since been covered by a variety of Christan artists including Michael W. Smith, Hillsong, Leeland, and Bethel Music, according to Sinach’s website.

And now, the song has been covered by a Georgia minister who is trying to make a difference in his local neighborhood.

As the video began to gain traction on social media, Sinach herself took notice of Bridges’ cover and posted it to her own Instagram page.

“Go follow him my friends,” Sinach captioned the video, linking Bridges’ social media handle, @emillministries, to her post.

Many local churches have temporarily paused in-person services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the body of Christ has found plenty of other ways to continue practicing their faith while staying in line with government social distancing instructions.

Individuals like Bridges understand that the church is not a building, but a group of people.

From his own driveway, Bridges was doing his part to be the church to those in his neighborhood, knowing that many of his neighbors were staying at home and would hear his booming, melodious voice singing about the One who makes and keeps His promises.

On a separate Facebook post in response to his video’s popularity, Bridges thanked God for the opportunity to spread the gospel message through song and the power of social media.

“Lord we bless you and give you praise!” he wrote.

