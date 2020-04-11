https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fraud-media-reports-doctor-stress-covid-19-crisis-patient-mannequin/

Germany’s Deutsche Welle news agency reported on the tremendous stress medical professionals face during the coronavirus pandemic.

DW reports: “Doctors are working around the clock in the fight against the coronavirus. DW visited Gerany’s COVID-19 epicenter to talk to an intensive care doctor, as well as three other medics working in different roles elsewhere.”

But if you look closer at their COVID-19 patient it’s a mannaquin.

This is the kind of crap the media is hurling at the public in order to create panic of the coronavirus that thus far has taken less lives than a seasonal flu.

Via Ema Robia and Ned Nikolov.

