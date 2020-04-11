https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-shuts-schools-till-end-of-academic-year-mayor-says_3307987.html

Public schools in New York City will shutter for the remainder of the school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

“This is a public health decision—and not an easy one. But it’s the right one. The social distancing strategies have been working, and we cannot risk a resurgence of the virus,” de Blasio said in a tweet.

De Blasio originally ordered public schools shut beginning March 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

While the initial aim was to reopen schools by April 20, the mayor said it soon became clear that was unrealistic as the city emerged as a major virus hot spot.

The pandemic has hit New York City especially hard, with 94,409 confirmed infections and 5,429 deaths, according to an NYC Health tally, current as of 5 p.m. on April 10.

Doctors test hospital staff for COVID-19 in triage tents outside the main emergency department area at St. Barnabas hospital in the Bronx, in New York City on March 24, 2020. (Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

Still, there are signs the outbreak is slowing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Albany on April 10 that, even as the death toll soared, things like the falling number of both hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care show that social distancing and other strategies are having an impact.

“Where do we go from here? First, keep doing what we’re doing. Stay home because that works,” Cuomo said. “We are flattening the curve, we must continue to flatten the curve.”

“The bad news is we continue to lose a tremendous number of lives,” Cuomo said, adding, “What we do will affect literally life and death for hundreds of people.”

Medics attend to a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 outside an assisted living facility in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on April 10, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

In announcing the school closure extension, de Blasio said online education would continue, with new solutions to help students, their families, and teachers.

“We will complete deliveries of internet enabled digital devices for every student who needs them for remote learning,” de Blasio said, adding that these arrangements are expected to be finalized before May.

The mayor said the Education Department would launch more creative programming to engage students more effectively, among other measures.

“Remote learning isn’t easy. Our parents need information and IT support as fast as they can get it—we’ll be expanding our parent help line and tech support hours and increasing staffing to meet our families’ needs,” he said.

New York’s public school system shifted to remote learning on March 23.

“COVID-19 has been challenging for every New Yorker, but it’s been especially difficult on our kids. They’re resilient, but this is traumatic. Too many of them have lost someone they love. Each of them has lost normalcy. Everything we do next for our schools will be for them,” de Blasio said.

Meanwhile, political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under threat of the CCP virus to avoid gatherings and observe the holidays at home.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, and other health officials pointed to declining rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units as signs that social distancing measures are paying off.

“Now is no time to back off,” Fauci told CNN on Friday. “The virus will decide” when the country can begin to reopen from stay-at-home orders imposed in recent weeks across 42 states, he added.

While New York’s mayor said the move to extend school closures was a “heartbreaking decision,” he said it was necessary to protect lives.

“Our health experts believe this is the safest, best approach. I spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci from the NIAID last night, and he agreed keeping schools closed was important to protecting New Yorkers,” de Blasio said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

