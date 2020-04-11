https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-550-sailors-from-uss-roosevelt-test-positive_3308201.html

At least 550 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the CCP virus. Almost all of them have now been assessed.

Nearly 3,700 of the ship’s crew have been moved to shore. At least one sailor is in the hospital after being found unresponsive.

The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, on March 5, 2020. (Kham/Reuters)

The Roosevelt is the source of recent controversies. Its captain was dismissed after publically sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 outbreak onboard. Then, the acting Navy secretary resigned after appearing to mishandle the aftermath.

