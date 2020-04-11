https://www.theblaze.com/news/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-gets-excoriated-for-manufacturing-fake-race-outrage-against-surgeon-general

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor triggered an avalanche of backlash on Friday after manufacturing outrage against Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Responding to data showing that African American and Latino communities are being disproportionally impacted by coronavirus, Adams suggested during Friday’s White House briefing that those communities abstain from high-risk behaviors during the pandemic, such as using tobacco, drugs, and consuming alcohol.

In reporting Adams’s remarks, Alcindor

tweeted that “some will find this language offensive.” Three minutes later — of course, without offering proof — she tweeted that “many found this language highly offensive.”

Then, when given the opportunity to ask a question at the briefing, Alcindor

confronted Adams over his comments, again postulating that they had indicted outrage, yet offering no evidence to substantiate her claims.

Here’s the response



Alcindor was promptly lambasted on social media for manufacturing the fake race outrage against the surgeon general.

“This is the dumbest question I’ve ever heard,” political strategist Caleb Hull said.

“Alcindor lecturing the Surgeon General of the United States as a member of the P.C. Police is pretty pathetic. And never forget — she works for PBS, so she’s doing this on OUR behalf as taxpayers,” Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

“Just imagine how racist it would have been if that black Surgeon General had said ‘Eat healthy foods.’ @Yamiche is the single most powerful argument in favor of ending federal funding for @PBS, which is a purely partisan organization devoted to supporting the Democrat party,” actor Nick Searcy reacted.

“Hispanic here. There is nothing offensive about the U.S. Surgeon General referring to a grandmother as an ‘abuela.’ That is literally the proper Spanish term for the word,” Giancarlo Sopo, former TheBlaze writer, said.

“You posted your tweet just so you could get people pissed off so you could turn around and say that people online were ‘offended,'” Ryan Saavedra, a DailyWire reporter, said.

Over at the Washington Examiner, Becket Adams declared, “PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s true passion, it seems, is policing speech.” Indeed.

