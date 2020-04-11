https://www.theblaze.com/phoenix-mayor-police-gatherings-parks

The mayor of Phoenix sent out a tweet advising residents to call the police on anyone participating in large gatherings at city parks.

“If residents need to report large gatherings at city parks they can call the @PhoenixPolice non-emergency line: 602-262-6151,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote on her official Twitter account.

Gallego said, “Easter Sunday is the equivalent of Super Bowl weekend but, not this year,” a reference to the closure of park amenities.

“To ensure the health of all Phoenicians and Parks employees there will be NO picnics or BBQ in city parks. Parking lots will be closed unless vehicles display a handicapped placard,” the Democratic mayor, elected last March, also tweeted. “Park amenities such as playgrounds, athletic courts, and bathrooms are already closed and will remain so. Open green spaces and walking paths will remain open to allow residents access to fresh air. Please protect public health and #StayHome.”

Gallego declared a state of emergency on March 17, forcing the closure of bars and restaurants, but allowing takeout, delivery, and drive-thru orders.

Arizona has over 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 108 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, has over 1,800 coronavirus cases. This is the highest number in the state, Pima County is second in Arizona with 591 cases.

This comes after another Democratic mayor, Louisville’s Greg Fischer, prohibited drive-in church services. However, the On Fire Christian Church filed a lawsuit. On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker issued a temporary restraining order, which prevents the city from barring the church from holding church services while congregants are practicing social distancing in their cars.

There was also the case of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) declaring that anyone caught attending a “mass gathering” over Easter weekend will have their license plate number recorded by state police and forced to serve a two-week self-quarantine. That decree was immediately opposed by fellow Kentucky statesmen Rep. Thomas Massie (R) and Sen. Rand Paul (R).

