https://thehill.com/homenews/house/492358-rep-katie-porter-goes-viral-for-samantha-bee-clip-if-youre-full-of-bulls-im

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) went viral on Friday for a quick-witted response when TBS host Samantha Bee asked if she’s “exhausted from appearing in every Republican’s nightmares.”

The freshman lawmaker appeared virtually with the comedian from her home in California and said it was a “very comfortable role for me.”

“If you’re full of bullshit, I’m coming for ya,” she fired back as Bee grinned. “I just don’t have time. I’m a single mom. The dinner’s burning. I’m late to something. I have 4,000 emails. My hair is frizzy. I haven’t shaved my legs in a week. No bullshit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip took off on social media, being viewed more than 2.5 million times.

For those taking notes at home, here’s a list of things I don’t have time for: 1. That.pic.twitter.com/apmGFOnZgz — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 10, 2020

Her House colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: David Miliband says world won’t be safe until poor nations get more aid; Cuomo rips WHO Trump jokes Fauci should run for Congress against AOC The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Small businesses, unemployed await Congress’s next moves MORE (D-N.Y.) shared the video.

“I’ve been telling y’all Katie Porter is likely the funniest member of Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote with three skull emojis.

I’ve been telling y’all Katie Porter is likely the funniest member of Congress https://t.co/AnsaUyI7TK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2020

Porter met up online with the “Full Frontal” host to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which had infected 19,742 people and killed 541 in Porter’s home state of California as of Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The congresswoman from Irvine — a single mother of three — was self-quarantining last month after developing “cold-like symptoms.” Her test later came back negative.

Bee asked Porter about the lack of COVID-19 testing available across the country.

“Here’s the reality: The tests are scattered unevenly throughout the nation,” Porter responded. “We’re being told, ‘You don’t have a lot of cases, so you don’t get a lot of equipment.’ Well, we don’t have a lot of cases, in part, because we don’t have any testing.”

“That seems like a pretty basic math equation that only a Republican wouldn’t understand,” Bee replied, which was met with a laugh from the lawmaker.

Listen, @RepKatiePorter is too busy for bullshit. She’s got kids to raise, emails to answer, legs to shave, and a country to save. Do your job, Congress. pic.twitter.com/g8J4L4bcFx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

