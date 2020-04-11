https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephen-moore-john-fund-economist-pandemic/2020/04/11/id/962430

China is going to face “a day of reckoning” for the global coronavirus pandemic, not only killed Americans but damaging the economy, according to economist Stephen Moore on Newsmax TV.

“It’s a great question and it’s being debated in Washington right now,” Moore told “Saturday Report” about holding China financially responsible for America’s health crisis and corresponding economic impact.

“Quite possibly, if we can actually find evidence that they acted in a devious and deception manner – and it certainly looks to me like they have, but I am not an expert on that – but if that is the case, then they owe the United States and the rest of the world reparations payments for this, essentially equivalent, a war that they started and this kind of germ warfare they spread throughout the world.”

While it might be difficult for China to pay up for its negliance in containing the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. does have bonds held by China it can hold up in lieu of payment, Moore added to host Grant Stinchfield.

“There’s going to be a big, big push in Washington when this is all said and done for the Chinese to have a day of reckoning,” Moore added. “And I wouldn’t be surprised if the federal government said, ‘hey, you know what, that trillion dollars of bonds that you hold, maybe we’re not going pay all those back. And we’re going to use that money to get healthy the people that you helped get sick.”

Even political oppositions are lining up against stimulus and relief funding right now, as Republicans and Democrats are digging in on what the next phases of coronavirus impact stimulus and relief should go to.

“What you see is, at best, the Democrats in Congress are saying, ‘O.K., we’ll go along with what you want, but we have this request, and this special interest giveaway, and this favor factory, and this other provision, and we want to nationalize our elections to boot,'” National Review’s John Fund lamented.

