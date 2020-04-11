https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/steve-bannon-war-room-pandemic-special-life-chinese-communist-party-saturday-10-noon-eastern-live-stream-video/
Former Chief Strategist for President Trump Steve Bannon is holding a special broadcast today at 10 am – 12 noon ET.
DESCENT INTO HELL: LIFE UNDER THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY
TMW 10AM ET: Steve Bannon hosts a #WarRoomPandemic special “Descent Into Hell: Life Under the #CCP” with:
Gen. @Robert_Spalding
@JackPosobiec
@BillGertz
@SimoneGao
@realKyleOlbert
Dr. Lin Xiaoxu
@HKMarkSimon
Also on @EpochTimes #CCPVirus https://t.co/AUokEMwJIL
— War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) April 10, 2020
Bannon to Dr. Birx: Hold the scarves, lose the spin.
No more happy talk about @WHO doing a “great job.” They’re not.@DrTedros must step down immediately.#WarRoomPandemic #DescentIntoHell #CCPVirus
Listen & watch https://t.co/6epKW1mS1H
— War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) April 11, 2020
Here is the livestream video until noon Eastern:
The post Steve Bannon War Room Pandemic Special — “Life Under the Chinese Communist Party” — Saturday 10-Noon Eastern — Live Stream Video Here appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.