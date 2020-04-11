https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/steve-bannon-war-room-pandemic-special-life-chinese-communist-party-saturday-10-noon-eastern-live-stream-video/

Former Chief Strategist for President Trump Steve Bannon is holding a special broadcast today at 10 am – 12 noon ET.

DESCENT INTO HELL: LIFE UNDER THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

Bannon to Dr. Birx: Hold the scarves, lose the spin. No more happy talk about @WHO doing a “great job.” They’re not.@DrTedros must step down immediately.#WarRoomPandemic #DescentIntoHell #CCPVirus Listen & watch https://t.co/6epKW1mS1H — War Room: Pandemic (@WarRoomPandemic) April 11, 2020

Here is the livestream video until noon Eastern:

