A team of drivers has reportedly set a new coast-to-coast “Cannonball Run” record by racing across America on highways empty because of the coronavirus.

“The 26 hour, 38 minute time—which beats the record set in November by more than 45 minutes—appears to be legitimate, according to Ed Bolian, a Cannonball insider and driver who set his own 28 hour, 50 minute record in 2013,” Road & Track reported. “Alex Roy, who set the first modern NYC-to-LA record in 2006, also said the new claim is credible based on his analysis of multiple sources.”

Road & Track reported that the team of three or four drivers rolling in an Audi A8 began the trek in New York City at 11:15 p.m. on April 4, and finished less than 27 hours later in Redondo Beach, California.

But not much is known about the drivers.

“All we know about this new set of scofflaws is that there were three, maybe four of them, and that they were driving a white 2019 Audi A8 sedan with a pair of red plastic marine fuel tanks ratchet-strapped into its trunk. They started at the Red Ball Garage in New York City at 11:15 pm on April 4, and ended less than 27 hours later at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, the traditional start and end points of a Cannonball attempt,” the magazine wrote.

Exclusive: A team exploited the coronavirus pandemic to set a 26-hour 38-minute cross-country Cannonball record. https://t.co/odK7lT42SG pic.twitter.com/WAtE8dMkMy — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) April 10, 2020

The team took advantage of the empty highways as more than 40 states have urged residents to stay at home.

As the world reels over the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, many people around the world are sick, out of work, and generally anxious over an uncertain post-pandemic future. Stay-at-home orders are de rigueur in most of the country, and the economy has ground to a near-standstill as the government and healthcare providers grapple with the spiraling rate of infection, death, and unemployment created by the virus. It did not escape many long-time Cannonballers that an immobilized workforce and hard times might create ideal road conditions for fast driving thanks to much lower traffic volumes. Musing in online chat groups ensued. But most decided that it was better to cast their lot with the rest of humanity and stay home. Most, but not all.

Inrix, a traffic analytics company, has reported that highway congestion is down nearly 50% on average in the U.S. due to stay-at-home policies, Fox News reported.

The exact route taken isn’t known, but “the average speed over the shortest route possible between the two points would be approximately 103 mph,” Fox reported.

But the record run may not be officially accepted. “None of these so-called records have any value,” an Instagram story on the “official” Cannonball account said. “We won’t publish them because doing runs in these #covid19 days devalues the difficulty of the exercise. It could end up badly.”

Wrote another on the Instagram account: “Anyone can do this run at anytime. There are no rules.”

And Bolian, who once held the record, said: “But is it a record? Well on one hand, a record is objective, quantitative. It is the fastest time, and so by that regard, it is a record.”

