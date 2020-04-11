https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/492372-top-uk-scientist-80-percent-confident-a-covid-19-vaccine-could-be

One of Britain’s top scientists is “80 percent” confident that a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed over 108,000 people globally, could be ready by September.

Oxford University vaccinology professor Sarah Gilbert told the Times of London Saturday that “if everything goes perfectly” her team’s vaccine could be ready by the fall, The Washington Post reported.

