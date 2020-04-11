https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tyrannical-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-prohibits-grocery-stores-selling-vegetable-seeds/

Crazed Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, food is non-essential.

‘Crisis gardens’ or ‘victory gardens’ were always encouraged during a time of war or a time of crisis to supplement rations and boost morale.

But the tyrannical governor of Michigan barred grocery stores and brick-and-mortar retailers from selling vegetable seeds.

.@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/qOGMsBBVXJ — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) April 10, 2020

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the Coronavirus.

Democrat lawmaker Karen Whitsett said she had to beg for hydroxychloroquine that saved her life because her tyrannical governor limiting access to the drug with an executive order!

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

The far-left governor also banned travel between homes for Michigan residents!

So kids can no longer play at their friends’ house.

Families cannot travel for Easter.

This tyrant is in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick!

The post Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Prohibits Grocery Stores From Selling Vegetable Seeds appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

