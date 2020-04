https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/u-s-postal-service-says-will-run-money-september/

(CNN) Rain or snow, the mail must go through, but will the U.S. Postal Service survive the coronavirus pandemic?

The postal service says it will run out of money by September if Congress doesn’t step in to help.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan spoke with lawmakers Thursday, asking for $75 billion to keep the service afloat.

She says the service will likely see a $13 billion revenue hit this year.

