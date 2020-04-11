https://www.dailywire.com/news/where-are-the-house-democrats-not-going-back-to-work-anytime-soon

President Trump is working almost nonstop on the federal response to COVID-19, which has swept the United States, infecting more than half a million people and leaving nearly 19,000 dead.

“I’m concerned about everything. I’m concerned about everything. That’s why I don’t sleep a lot. I get myself concerned about everything,” the president said Friday during his daily White House press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t plan to call Democrats back to work any time soon.

Pelosi said in a recent interview that the House of Representatives might not return later this month as scheduled, Politico reported.

Asked if the House would reconvene on April 20, she said, “I certainly don’t think we should do it sooner than we should.”

“Nobody can really tell you that and I would never venture a guess,” she said. “This has taken an acceleration from when we started this. … Little did we know then that at this point, we’d be further confined.”

Even though Pelosi is not at work for Americans in her Capitol Hill office, she has found time to appear on nearly every talk show.

“[T]he speaker has been a media tour de force of her own in recent weeks,” Politico reported. “Pelosi has appeared on cable news shows at least once a day, sometimes more, during this period. That’s in addition to multiple radio and print interviews she’s held as high-stakes negotiations with Republicans over a multitrillion dollar coronavirus rescue effort continue.”

And the Speaker said she can’t be bothered to actually watch Trump’s daily briefings.

“I don’t watch them. I sometimes see inadvertently or just by accident some of the news reporting on it,” Pelosi said. “But I just don’t have time for that. I am a busy person. I have a day job, and it’s not to watch the president contradict himself on TV.”

Pelosi also said she hopes the economy stays shuttered for longer.

“In a half-hour interview, Pelosi issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump, urging him not to prematurely reopen major segments of the country before the coronavirus is under control, which she said could further send the U.S. economy into a tailspin,” Politico reported.

“I would hope that the scientific community would weigh in and say, ‘You can’t do this, it is only going to make matters worse if you go out too soon,’” Pelosi said when asked whether she was worried Trump, with an eye on a second term in the White House, would try to reopen the country too soon. Pelosi suggested there are numerous factors that would need to be assessed in making such decisions, including the possibility of secondary infections. “What is it? Is it testing so that we know what we’re dealing with? Is it some standard as to how someone else would be received into a workplace?” Pelosi said. “We have to know. It’s data. And that’s something that I haven’t seen as the basis for any decision-making. In fact, I’ve seen the opposite.”

