Attorney General William Barr will take action against local government officials who are regulating relgiious activities, even those that follow social distancing guidelines, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Barr’s spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, announced late Saturday that Barr will take action this week.

“During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs,” Kupec announced. “Expect action from DOJ next week!”

The COVID-19 crisis has presented a unique challenge for Christians and other religious groups who regularly meet together in communal gatherings for corporate worship.

Many churches across the country have been holding “drive-in” services, where congregants meet together in a parking lot and remain in their cars, thereby following social distancing guidelines.

However, many Democratic officials have even cracked down on such affairs.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, for example, issued a decree last week banning drive-in services for Easter, the holiest holiday on the Christian calendar.

But on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker granted a local Louisville church, On Fire Christian Center, a temporary restraining order against Fischer’s mandate, thoroughly rebuking the mayor over the order.

“The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional,” Walker said.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened last month to permanently shut down churches and synagogues that did not comply with his order to not gather.

