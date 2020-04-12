http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/95jEewjTzh4/

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents stopped an armed man from smuggling a small quantity of drugs and cash through an interior immigration checkpoint. The agents also seized two firearms in the incident.

Agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint on Wednesday observed a 2013 Subaru Outback approaching for inspection. During the initial immigration interview, the agents identified the driver as a U.S. citizen. As the initial contact continued, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect near the rear of the vehicle, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the 38-year-old driver to the secondary inspection area. Agents conducted a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drugs, cash, and a shotgun in the trunk. The man allegedly his packages of methamphetamine, hashish, and marijuana in the trunk. The agents also found a large quantity cash during the search.

A search of the interior of the vehicle led to the discovery of a pistol hidden from the passenger floorboard, officials stated.

The agents arrested the driver and turned him over to the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force where he will face prosecution for the possession of the drugs, cash, and firearms. Officials seized the contraband and the vehicle.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the critical role interior immigration checkpoints play in stopping the efforts of drug and human smugglers.

Just last week, El Paso Sector agents found an illegal alien locked inside the trunk of a Cadillac sedan at the U.S. Highway 62/180 immigration checkpoint. One day earlier, agents assigned to the I-10 checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, recovered a stolen vehicle.

